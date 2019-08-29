Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Reaches $5.56 After 7.00% Down Move; Last Week CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Coverage

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.56. About 459,681 shares traded or 45.79% up from the average. Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has declined 20.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRO News: 26/03/2018 – Adecoagro Bids for Argentine Dairy Co-Op, Countering Fonterra; 14/05/2018 – ADECOAGRO 1Q ADJ EBITDA $61.9M; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Adecoagro recorded 1Q18 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.9 MM, 38.4% higher year over year; 12/04/2018 – SANCOR APPROVES ADECOAGRO TAKEOVER OFFER; 15/03/2018 ADECOAGRO 4Q ADJ EBITDA $81.3M, EST. $83.2M (2 EST.); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Comments On Adecoagro’s Potential Acquisition Of SanCor; 16/05/2018 – Adecoagro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Route One Investment Company Buys 1.8% Position in Adecoagro; 23/03/2018 – ADECOAGRO IS SAID TO BID FOR ARGENTINE DAIRY CO-OP: LA NACIONThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $654.85 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $5.17 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AGRO worth $45.84M less.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT has $25 highest and $2500 lowest target. $25’s average target is 4.47% above currents $23.93 stock price. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 21 by Capital One. See CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $25.0000 Upgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James 25.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $25 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

More notable recent Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why Adecoagro S.A.â€™s (NYSE:AGRO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adecoagro’s gross sales during 6M19 reached 382.1 million, 2.8% higher year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $145.3 million – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “54 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company has market cap of $654.85 million. The firm is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It has a 85.54 P/E ratio. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products.

The stock increased 2.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 566,940 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.86 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of CTRE April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.