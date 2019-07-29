Adecco Group AG (AHEXY) Analysts See $0.57 EPS; Last Week Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Analysts

Analysts expect Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) to report $0.57 EPS on August, 8.AHEXY’s profit would be $186.65M giving it 12.15 P/E if the $0.57 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Adecco Group AG’s analysts see 21.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 2,462 shares traded. Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 4. Jefferies maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and GBX 438 target. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 2 with “Conviction Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 1. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 30 by RBC Capital Markets. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 695.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 695.00 Unchanged

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 620.00 New Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Investec Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.07 billion. The firm provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial sectors under the Adecco brand. It has a 9.13 P/E ratio. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines primarily under the brand name of Modis; finance and legal business line under the Badenoch & Clark brand name; and medical and science business line.

More important recent Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investing In Job Placement Companies – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Adecco Group AG ADR 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Randstad Holdings Has Been Rapidly Gaining Market Share Through Acquisitions – Benzinga” on August 25, 2016. More interesting news about Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adecco Group AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

More notable recent Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Standard Chartered PLC’s (LON:STAN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Stock Picks for Week of June 3, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: UBS Feels China’s Wrath After Swine Fever Comments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

The stock increased 0.23% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 691.8. About 3.42M shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.