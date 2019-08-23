ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Electronics Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.93% of all Electronics Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.78% of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.58% of all Electronics Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% -24.60% -19.40% Industry Average 5.91% 10.20% 5.95%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 173.32M 2.93B 17.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 2.00 2.33

The rivals have a potential upside of 53.88%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. -2.21% 6.63% 35.11% 21.23% 22.07% 23.34% Industry Average 1.82% 4.19% 19.59% 26.10% 31.70% 30.92%

For the past year ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.00 and has 2.21 Quick Ratio. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.49. In other hand, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.02 which is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories. This segment also provides access and transport products comprising transmitters, receivers, line extenders, broadband amplifiers, directional taps, and splitters used to permit signals to travel from the headend to their destination in a home, apartment, hotel room, office, or other terminal location; customer premise equipment, including digital converters and modems to receive, record, and transmit video, data, and telephony signals; test equipment for use in the set-up, signal testing, and maintenance of electronic equipment, as well as support of cable television system; hardware equipment, such as connector and cable products; and repair services. Its Telecommunications segment offers new and used telecommunication equipment, such as component parts, and spares or replace non-working components. This segment provides central office equipment, including optical, switching, and data equipment on a customerÂ’s communication network; and customer premise equipment, such as integrated access devices, channel banks, and routers, as well as decommissioning services. The company was formerly known as ADDvantage Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. in December 1999. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.