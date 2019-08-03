ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) and Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Comparing side by side

As Electronics Wholesale businesses, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) and Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.83 0.00 Arrow Electronics Inc. 75 0.20 N/A 7.90 9.19

In table 1 we can see ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. and Arrow Electronics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. and Arrow Electronics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -19.4% Arrow Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.49 beta means ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Arrow Electronics Inc. has beta of 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. are 3 and 1.1. Competitively, Arrow Electronics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrow Electronics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.6% of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares and 96.6% of Arrow Electronics Inc. shares. 57.78% are ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Arrow Electronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. -2.21% 6.63% 35.11% 21.23% 22.07% 23.34% Arrow Electronics Inc. 1.11% 0.82% -13.04% -3.83% -3.08% 5.31%

For the past year ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. was more bullish than Arrow Electronics Inc.

Summary

Arrow Electronics Inc. beats ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals. It offers headend products, such as satellite receivers, integrated receivers/decoders, demodulators, modulators, antennas and antenna mounts, amplifiers, equalizers, and processors for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation for further transmission; and fiber products, including optical transmitters, fiber-optic cables, receivers, couplers, splitters, and compatible accessories. This segment also provides access and transport products comprising transmitters, receivers, line extenders, broadband amplifiers, directional taps, and splitters used to permit signals to travel from the headend to their destination in a home, apartment, hotel room, office, or other terminal location; customer premise equipment, including digital converters and modems to receive, record, and transmit video, data, and telephony signals; test equipment for use in the set-up, signal testing, and maintenance of electronic equipment, as well as support of cable television system; hardware equipment, such as connector and cable products; and repair services. Its Telecommunications segment offers new and used telecommunication equipment, such as component parts, and spares or replace non-working components. This segment provides central office equipment, including optical, switching, and data equipment on a customerÂ’s communication network; and customer premise equipment, such as integrated access devices, channel banks, and routers, as well as decommissioning services. The company was formerly known as ADDvantage Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. in December 1999. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.