Addus Homecare (ADUS) Valuation Rose While Eos Management LP Trimmed Position by $32.56 Million; Harbert Fund Advisors Increases Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 126,375 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42M, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 97,932 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55 million for 39.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Addus HomeCare prices public offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare: A Tiny But Growing Share Of A $60 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare Poised For Growth In An Expanding $92.8 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Service reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 4,233 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Sei Invs reported 29,746 shares. 3,530 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 17,697 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 16,245 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 61,979 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 117,414 shares. 29,766 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Parametric Limited Liability owns 21,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “New York State Health Department Approves Hepatitis B Virus Quantitative Clinical Assay – StreetInsider.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2018.