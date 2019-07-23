Addus Homecare (ADUS) Stake Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al; Hawkeye Capital Management Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 71,549 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $951.77M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 448,575 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,970 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 4,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern owns 780,075 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 5.09 million shares. Smith Graham LP has 184,644 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & holds 0% or 49 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moody State Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 88 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 12,100 shares. Olstein Capital Management Lp stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). 79,470 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 5,300 shares.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GBX – Let’s Discuss The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:GBX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 11,900 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 16th – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Addus HomeCare Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADUS or USPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Addus Homecare prices equity offering of 2.1M shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2,019 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,778 were reported by Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0% or 462,276 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 52,050 shares. 779 were reported by Ameritas. Ls Lc holds 0% or 1,017 shares in its portfolio. 3,386 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited Liability. Prudential Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 27,996 are owned by Perritt Capital Management Inc. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd has 3,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Punch & Investment Management Inc accumulated 202,752 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 52,204 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 3,456 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.13% or 15,240 shares.