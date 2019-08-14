Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shares Rose While Timpani Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.46 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Continues to Hold Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC)

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 47.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 23,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 25,693 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 48,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 37,175 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 12,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 29,685 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 16,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 829,023 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

