Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $441,063; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Focused Wealth Management Has Lifted by $500,490 Its Holding

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 30.35 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 50,608 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares to 5,110 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 201,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,675 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 182,618 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc invested in 0.11% or 235,365 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 15,776 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited invested in 0.04% or 35,590 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,784 shares. National Pension Ser has 0.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). King Wealth holds 0.07% or 21,510 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il holds 0.01% or 10,500 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 271,634 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6.53 million shares. Counselors stated it has 694,374 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bollard Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,723 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il invested 0.5% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cornerstone Capital reported 10,190 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live from GE’s conference call – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Look For in GEâ€™s Report Wednesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Place Your Bet on GE Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s how the Fed could rattle the market instead of calm it down – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20 million for 42.96 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 4, 2019 : CRM, CTRP, YY, ADUS, VNET, GRBK, PKOH, STRL, CLAR, ADMS, GAIA, CPTA – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to DaVita (DVA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Addus HomeCare Announces Retirement Of Zeke Zoccoli – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mgmt New York reported 0.25% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Strs Ohio accumulated 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 72,073 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 15,240 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 8,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 23,573 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 0.23% or 17,439 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,979 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 114,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company stated it has 15,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,827 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 4 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).