Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shareholder Eos Management LP Has Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Bulldog Investors Raised Its Holding in Central Secs Com (CET) as Valuation Rose

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 133,069 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 13,824 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55 million for 39.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge L LP Nc reported 16,394 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 4,200 are owned by Oppenheimer And Com Inc. Zacks Mngmt holds 0.02% or 15,597 shares. 4,086 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Mason Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Bartlett And Com Lc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 1,210 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 41,593 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 7,611 shares or 0% of the stock. 177 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv. Connors Investor Services has invested 0.04% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Everence Capital has invested 0.03% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd owns 3,530 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 0.05% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 29,818 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.05% or 8,428 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 7,717 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.22% or 13,015 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,581 shares. 359,919 were reported by Bulldog Investors Ltd. Ent Financial Services invested in 10,201 shares. Zuckerman Investment Ltd Liability reported 0.19% stake. Colonial Tru has invested 0.17% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Inv House Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 7,397 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 38,871 shares or 0% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 25,925 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 157,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $319.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 126,390 shares to 197,385 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp Com by 39,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,859 shares, and cut its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fd Inc Com (NHS).