Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shareholder Eos Management LP Cut Holding by $32.56 Million; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Lowered Position by $336,897

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp analyzed 440,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 124,076 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc analyzed 8,217 shares as the company's stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 15,857 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $661,000, down from 24,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 7.47M shares traded or 1.30% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 13,823 shares to 255,113 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Tr by 35,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc Com (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "As Oil Prices Spike, Does Exxon Mobil Stock Belong in a Long-Term Portfolio?" on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform" published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "BP subsidiary BPX Energy plans renovation in Energy Corridor office building" on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Can BP Sustain its 93% Payout Ratio?" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "BP: This 6.7%-Yielding Oil Major Is A Bargain Near Its 2-Year Lows" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.54B for 12.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55 million for 39.69 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.