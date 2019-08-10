Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Parthenon Has Lowered Position

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 67.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 88,292 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 49,404 shares to 153,937 shares, valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 28,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

