Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Reaches $82.73 High on Jul, 31; GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (GMGSF) Shorts Lowered By 7.11%

GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) had a decrease of 7.11% in short interest. GMGSF’s SI was 254,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.11% from 274,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2547 days are for GOODMAN GROUP SYDNEY NSW STAPLED SECURIT (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s short sellers to cover GMGSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) reached all time high today, Jul, 31 and still has $87.69 target or 6.00% above today's $82.73 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.09 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $87.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $65.46 million more. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.73. About 29,447 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500.

Goodman Group engages in the ownership, development, and management of industrial properties and business space in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $18.60 billion. The Company’s property portfolio includes business parks, office parks, industrial estates, and warehouse and distribution centers. It has a 23.87 P/E ratio. The firm has 588 properties under management.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20 million for 44.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity. ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. also sold $32.60 million worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) rating on Thursday, June 13. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $8100 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $75 target in Monday, February 4 report.