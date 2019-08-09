Addus Homecare (ADUS) Market Valuation Rose While Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased by $333,900 Its Position; Jensen Investment Management Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $82.02. About 4,760 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 70,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.69M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $200.89. About 4.78 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $279.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,634 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19,800 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

