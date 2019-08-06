Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Cortina Asset Management Cut Stake; As Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stock Value Declined, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raised Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 84,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 162,793 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, down from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 112,628 shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 234,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The institutional investor held 4.59M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 634,113 shares traded or 49.95% up from the average. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTL 1Q EPS 23C; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Titan ACT wheel now available in expanded size range; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TWI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.92 million shares or 2.40% more from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 185,222 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 14,966 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). 11,087 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. South Dakota Investment Council owns 79,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability has 184,930 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0% invested in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 60,582 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 1.38M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 63,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 37,383 were reported by Savings Bank Of America De. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 3,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management invested in 0.11% or 54,710 shares.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 134,509 shares to 10.84M shares, valued at $177.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 140,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management owns 140,684 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,827 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 58,867 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Dorsey Wright And owns 159 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 300,656 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Amer Century Companies Inc holds 11,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 9,951 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,800 shares. 108,332 are held by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 127,939 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc Class A by 48,640 shares to 222,586 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 44,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

