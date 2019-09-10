Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $4.03 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding by $715,491

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 64,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 17,295 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 81,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.14. About 171,336 shares traded or 23.97% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 17,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The hedge fund held 64,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 46,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 2.08M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC – TRELEGY ELLIPTA AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED JUNE 2018; 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 11.80 BLN RUPEES VS 12.10 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – GSK: SEES REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES IN ’18; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: European Commission Approves Shingrix for Shingles, Post-Herpetic Neuralgia for 50+ Group; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – STRATEGIC REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GSK’S 72.5% SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – GSK grabs Roche cancer expert to lead pharma pipeline deals; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH; 12/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – ORCHARD TO ALSO ASSUME ALL OBLIGATIONS ARISING FROM GSK’S COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH MOLMED

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,907 shares to 103,367 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 977,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,907 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold ADUS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 127 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 882,730 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 0% or 779 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8,931 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 10,500 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 52,204 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 3,583 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 16,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 265,278 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 23,573 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 6,680 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,150 shares. Vanguard Grp invested in 0% or 688,212 shares.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $7.05M for 38.57 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 80,372 shares to 176,760 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC).