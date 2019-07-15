Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Analysts See $0.47 EPS; Evertec (EVTC) Sentiment Is 1.29

Evertec Inc (EVTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 101 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 78 sold and reduced their positions in Evertec Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 53.48 million shares, down from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Evertec Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 68 Increased: 66 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.30% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ADUS’s profit would be $6.20 million giving it 40.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Addus HomeCare Corporation’s analysts see 6.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 42,578 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer cards.

Rivulet Capital Llc holds 5.63% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. for 2.16 million shares. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 774,863 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.59% invested in the company for 122,751 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.59% in the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 405,800 shares.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $31.78 million for 19.01 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Addus HomeCare Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 12.87 million shares or 4.55% less from 13.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 26,331 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 3,602 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 17,295 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 8,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 27,700 shares in its portfolio. Friess Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 76,048 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership reported 13,409 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 898,441 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perritt Mngmt invested 0.67% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Principal Gru Inc has 308,577 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 15,240 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 108,332 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 37,563 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc stated it has 46,137 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $32.71 million activity. ALLISON R DIRK sold $68,040 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Tuesday, January 22. 440,000 shares valued at $32.60 million were sold by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P. on Tuesday, June 11. On Thursday, January 17 BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold $45,212 worth of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) or 705 shares.

