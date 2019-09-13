Addison Capital Company Trimmed Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position; Bluefin Trading Has Lifted By $402,000 Its United States Stl New (Put) (X) Stake

Bluefin Trading Llc increased United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X) stake by 67.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc acquired 100,500 shares as United States Stl Corp New (Put) (X)’s stock declined 1.57%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 250,000 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 149,500 last quarter. United States Stl Corp New (Put) now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 12.66M shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs

Addison Capital Company decreased United Contl Hldgs (UAL) stake by 63.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Addison Capital Company analyzed 4,356 shares as United Contl Hldgs (UAL)'s stock rose 4.51%. The Addison Capital Company holds 2,476 shares with $217,000 value, down from 6,832 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs now has $23.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 2.38 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – United Airlines CFO Resigns After Less Than Two Years (Correct); 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes for dog that died after being put in overhead bin; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES SAYS HAS REACHED 'RESOLUTION' WITH OWNERS OF PUPPY THAT DIED IN PLANE'S OVERHEAD BIN; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines' executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines apologizes after a passenger's dog dies after it was placed in an overhead bin; 16/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on United Continental and United Airlines to 'BB' From 'BB-'; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl accumulated 3,281 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amp Capital Limited invested in 87,939 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 25,151 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 81,523 shares. The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pinnacle Limited invested in 0.04% or 19,189 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp stated it has 51,592 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Serv Inc has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 14,598 shares. First Interstate Bank invested in 0.02% or 857 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,070 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% or 7,722 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Natixis reported 184,589 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. United Continental has $111 highest and $78 lowest target. $91.25’s average target is 2.09% above currents $89.38 stock price. United Continental had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

