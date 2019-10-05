Addison Capital Company Trimmed Facebook Class A (FB) Position by $439,680; Market Value Rose; As Titan Intl Ill (TWI) Stock Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Increased Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (TWI) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 102,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.66% . The hedge fund held 561,879 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 459,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 205,985 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 63.27% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL NAMES AMY EVANS INTERIM CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Titan International May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 03/05/2018 – Titan Board of Directors Designates Amy Evans as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – UNCERTAINTIES CREATE POTENTIAL FOR FARMERS TO FURTHER DELAY UPGRADING THEIR EQUIPMENT; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REMAINDER OF 2018, CO ”ALSO MINDFUL OF CHANGING, AND AT TIMES VOLATILE, WORLD AROUND US”; 16/04/2018 – Titan International: A Search for Mr. Froisland’s Replacement Is in Process; 16/04/2018 – Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”; 19/03/2018 – Local Tech Wire: CNN exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Washington Drama Overshadows Again; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Starts to Chip Away at Investor Patience: Fully Charged; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – AGREEMENT WITH FACEBOOK EXPANDS PREVIOUS DEAL TO INCLUDE GRADUAL PURCHASE OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WIND FARM’S FULL 320 MW OUTPUT BY 2029; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 24/05/2018 – Facebook refuses to compensate users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS DID NOT USE GSR FACEBOOK DATA OR ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE DATA IN THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6,659 shares to 38,940 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39 billion for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

