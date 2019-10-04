Addison Capital Company Position in Pepsico (PEP) Upped by $306,540; Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by $1.40 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 21,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 35,817 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Invt Quality Muni (BKN) by 92,698 shares to 373,064 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 79,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,437 shares, and cut its stake in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (NYSE:UAL) by 4,356 shares to 2,476 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 30,504 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,378 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 0.53% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 40,597 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 9,617 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Dillon Assocs Inc holds 3.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 79,859 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp invested in 192,445 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group accumulated 1,744 shares. 1.43M were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Tompkins Financial invested 1.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ledyard Natl Bank holds 57,688 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 3,793 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Invesco accumulated 17.39M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Mechanics Savings Bank Trust Department invested 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).