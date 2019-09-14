Addison Capital Company Lowered Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding by $378,972 as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lifted Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.68 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Two New Stores in April; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein Hosts Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO Ed Stack; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL TO REACH $2B IN `RELATIVELY SHORT PERIOD’; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $91.35. About 2.76 million shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S HUB GROWTH NOT DESIGNED TO LOWER FARES: KIRBY; 30/05/2018 – UAL DIVIDEND WOULD BE BASED ON ‘MUCH HIGHER’ VALUATION: KIRBY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS ALREADY HAD STARTED INSPECTION ON JET ENGINES; 27/04/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT EXPECTED FROM UAL’S TERM LOAN RE; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 30/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – U.S. DOT TENTATIVELY AWARDED CO AND MESA AIRLINES AUTHORITY TO BEGIN OFFERING DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON & HAVANA; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.00 TO $8.50, SAW $6.50 TO $8.50; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD) by 3,000 shares to 158,700 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 215,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,227 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 312,741 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 166,801 are held by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co. Icm Asset Management Wa has invested 1.14% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 43,800 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Limited Co has 0.03% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 13,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 6,241 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 45,834 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 33,440 were accumulated by Sterling Management Limited Liability Company. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 212,165 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 31 are held by Cornerstone Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 23,009 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 49,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hodges Cap Mngmt owns 21,850 shares. Sei Investments Com holds 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 140,273 shares. 100 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 639,250 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Inc owns 7,118 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,244 were accumulated by Cookson Peirce And Company. Ing Groep Nv has 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). British Columbia Inv holds 0.01% or 12,904 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 3,000 were accumulated by Papp L Roy Assoc. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,365 shares. 41,284 are held by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.84 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

