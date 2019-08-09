Addison Capital Company Lifted Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $2.27 Million as Shares Rose; As Resmed (RMD) Share Value Rose, Holder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Upped Its Holding

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 599,338 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.31B, up from 585,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 466,454 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $646,330 activity.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8,763 shares to 249,650 shares, valued at $13.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,987 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Management Corp stated it has 0.04% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Marsico Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership accumulated 672 shares. Hightower Limited holds 0.03% or 49,887 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 27,198 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,887 shares. Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 186,248 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Synovus Financial Corp has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intl Gp Inc accumulated 57,554 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Corp has 0.03% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Coastline Tru reported 26,610 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore stated it has 98,741 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 40,195 shares. 6,525 were accumulated by Chickasaw Capital Lc. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.41% or 31,230 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,246 shares. Barbara Oil owns 8,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 97,719 shares. Kempner Capital Management holds 2.46% or 33,620 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Co owns 45,367 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 13,849 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation invested 0.64% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited Investors Inc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,613 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

