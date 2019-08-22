Addison Capital Company Increases Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Moody National Bank Trust Division Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 3.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 613,567 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.36M, up from 610,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 11.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares to 142,440 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,103 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

