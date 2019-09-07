Addison Capital Company Holds Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corporation by 119,986 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 288,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.