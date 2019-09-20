Addison Capital Company Has Upped Its Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Shares Rose; Wolverine Asset Management Has Lifted Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Position by $420,512

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $124.54. About 3.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 1659.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 26,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 27,866 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469,000, up from 1,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 89,006 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 19/04/2018 – Ambac to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,290 shares to 2,410 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.