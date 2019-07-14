Addison Capital Company Has Increased Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Value Rose While Harvey Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 31,741 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 23/03/2018 – Knighted Ventures Co-Founder Jieho Lee Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 74c-Loss 87c; 01/05/2018 – Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care for Veterans During Nationwide Day of Service; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.74 TO $0.87; 24/05/2018 – Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen; 03/05/2018 – ASPEN AEROGELS INC ASPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.80, REV VIEW $111.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Stock Is Poised to Win the Next Decade Hands Down – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hulu’s Original Content Will Get a Big Boost Under Disney – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Delta Air Lines, Micron and Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heathbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 251,875 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Beaumont Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.73% or 32,731 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc owns 60,334 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Moody National Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Limited Com owns 635,828 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 0.76% or 54,825 shares. Chartist Ca accumulated 0% or 3,978 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 99,592 shares. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lathrop Investment Management Corp has invested 3.87% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 81,705 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.47 million are owned by Ariel Invs Lc. Geode Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Tower Cap (Trc) has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Renaissance Technologies Lc has 41,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 309,807 shares. Firsthand Cap Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 496,100 shares. Blair William And Communications Il has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemark Asset reported 0.49% stake. Creative Planning invested in 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 3.17 million shares. Essex Investment Management Commerce Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 40,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Llc. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 41,700 shares.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels to Present at the Cowen and Company Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – PR Newswire” on May 21, 2015, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Askeladden Capital – Q1 2018 Letter: ‘The Asterisks’ – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 4, 2016 – PR Newswire” published on July 13, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.