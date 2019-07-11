Addison Capital Company Has Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Value Rose; Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Holding as Shares Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 19,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $521.23. About 168,890 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.32. About 6.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,806 were reported by Weiss Asset Management L P. J Goldman Ltd Partnership invested 5.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Natl Retail Bank In accumulated 0.04% or 6,608 shares. Baxter Bros holds 101,071 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yorktown And Incorporated owns 5,400 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 21,784 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Charter Tru has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 54,150 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Barry Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 72,920 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 10,336 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com holds 20,190 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Rnc Cap stated it has 27,970 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Invest Service Ltd Llc has 4.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,920 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chartist Ca invested in 0% or 563 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Daiwa Sb holds 2,260 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 724 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Lc accumulated 802 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company reported 839 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 128 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 416,759 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Miles Capital reported 947 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 233 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 15,035 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 317,922 shares. Jefferies Gp owns 14,084 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Serv invested in 0.41% or 2,930 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. $1.47 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by STROHMEYER KARL. VAN CAMP PETER also sold $478,833 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. 3,551 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $1.35M were sold by Schwartz Eric. On Tuesday, January 15 Meyers Charles J sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 5,648 shares. $366,798 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Campbell Michael Earl.