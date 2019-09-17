Addison Capital Company Decreased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Summit Securities Group Lowered Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) Position by $17.36 Million; Stock Value Declined

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 834,074 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Load Factor 78.1%; 18/04/2018 – Airlines Rally After United Finally Enjoys a Good Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – United Reports April 2018 Operational Performance; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines Taps Former FAA Chief Jane Garvey as Chairman; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 1.4 POINTS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 25/04/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Hires Brio Financial to Assist with Preparing for 2 Years of PCAOB Audits; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adj EPS $7.00-Adj EPS $8.50; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 59.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 3,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79M, down from 6,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 2.87 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

