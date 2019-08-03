Addison Capital Company Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $2.27 Million; Stock Value Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Holding by $3.19 Million

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 69,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 572,029 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81M, down from 641,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 34,328 shares to 890,132 shares, valued at $71.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard by 48,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 0.75% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 310,400 shares. First Natl holds 0.18% or 37,513 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 6,378 are owned by Burt Wealth. Fayez Sarofim And holds 5.37% or 21.70M shares. Stearns Fincl Services Gru has 17,026 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 0.3% or 42,776 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 31,528 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 224,400 shares. Rwwm has invested 14.75% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ironwood Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 18,188 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.69% or 20.73 million shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 103,430 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 14,283 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Horizon Investment Service Lc has 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alpine Global Management Limited Com invested 7.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Cap invested 3.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,419 shares. Bath Savings owns 84,336 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 6,230 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Private Com Na owns 21,615 shares. 22.48M were reported by Geode. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 145,488 shares or 1.13% of the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested in 0.16% or 33,459 shares. Timber Creek Cap Ltd accumulated 713 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has 438,341 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 0.82% or 423,042 shares. The New York-based Gabelli And Investment Advisers has invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).