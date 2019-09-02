Addison Capital Company Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $2.27 Million; Third Point Upped Its Danaher (DHR) Stake

Addison Capital Company increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 558.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addison Capital Company acquired 20,425 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Addison Capital Company holds 24,083 shares with $2.67M value, up from 3,658 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 1.34% above currents $142.09 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $348,800 were bought by RALES MITCHELL P on Friday, August 23.

Third Point Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 700,000 shares to 1.05M valued at $184.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 910,200 shares and now owns 8.75M shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 13,908 shares. Advsrs Ok stated it has 39,201 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. First Personal Serv accumulated 0.03% or 664 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co reported 0.44% stake. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.07% stake. Fmr Ltd Company holds 27.67M shares. 16,623 were reported by Mai Management. Ancora Advsr Limited Com invested in 8,314 shares. Utah Retirement owns 118,571 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Com invested 2.49% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Tctc Limited has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eaton Vance invested in 0.64% or 2.11 million shares. M Secs holds 7,398 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

