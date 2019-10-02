Addison Capital Company Boosted Chevron (CVX) Holding by $308,264; Ami Investment Management Trimmed Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $345,527 as Stock Rose

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 5,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728,000, up from 3,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 7.68 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 3,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 49,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 53,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 2.70 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Cap Prtnrs stated it has 72,193 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.12 million shares. Chase Counsel Corporation has invested 2.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com stated it has 6,065 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Inc holds 0.03% or 169,837 shares in its portfolio. 2,684 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Hemenway Tru Ltd has 3.31% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 234,900 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,368 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 179,931 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. Cwm Ltd Com holds 2,702 shares. Capital holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 13.02 million shares. Moreover, Ellington Gru Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 15,128 are held by Commercial Bank Of Stockton. Provident Tru Co reported 3,476 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.10 million for 27.11 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Japan-based Sumitomo Life Com has invested 1.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab reported 932,280 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 18,083 are held by Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Capital Advsrs Ok accumulated 11,889 shares. 46,954 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated. Leavell Mgmt owns 45,692 shares. 1.04 million are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med has 0.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.18% or 17,627 shares. Buckingham Capital Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Delaware-based Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.96% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 16,288 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc stated it has 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 49,689 shares.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (NYSE:UAL) by 4,356 shares to 2,476 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.