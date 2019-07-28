Addenda Capital Upped Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Share Price Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Trimmed by $22.16 Million

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 583,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 655,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 2.27M shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 02/04/2018 – SINCLAIR: PROMOS SERVED NO POLITICAL AGENDA; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Obtains an Option to Purchase Stations in Chicago and Austin From Fox; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 21/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Lee Schlazer to Vice President, Distribution; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 2,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,506 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 39,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank & owns 1,586 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sigma Counselors Incorporated reported 1,497 shares stake. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 2,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.41% or 1.39M shares. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A stated it has 1.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1.94% or 358,530 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 246,900 shares. Synovus Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 104,627 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 27,777 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 81,425 shares. Kistler has 1,428 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 5,057 shares. Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,874 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares to 141,800 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 6,900 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Ltd has invested 0.58% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Swiss Fincl Bank owns 130,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 5,200 shares. Lpl Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0% stake. Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De reported 305,366 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. New York-based Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ajo LP stated it has 1.14M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 1.40 million shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 163,610 shares.