Addenda Capital Upped Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position; Shorts at ZIVO BIOSCIENCE (ZIVO) Lowered By 80.25%

Addenda Capital Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 75.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 228,690 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 530,050 shares with $27.23M value, up from 301,360 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $13.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 2.97 million shares traded or 79.69% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 25/04/2018 – AEM Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

ZIVO BIOSCIENCE INC (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) had a decrease of 80.25% in short interest. ZIVO’s SI was 1,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80.25% from 8,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.09. About 143,892 shares traded or 216.20% up from the average. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) stake by 6,954 shares to 30,384 valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 3,696 shares and now owns 28,257 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 11.35% above currents $55.23 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Sunday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Largest Shareholder of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. to extend maturity date of its Convertible Debt – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Kicks Off Final Phase of Bovine Mastitis Study – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Executes Definitive Agreement With NutriQuest, Commences Poultry Field Trial – GlobeNewswire” on April 26, 2017. More interesting news about Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ZIVO Bioscience and NutriQuest LLC Conclude Two Poultry Studies With Positive Results, Continue to Move Forward With FDA Compliance – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ZIVO Bioscience Expands Algae Cultivation for Compliance and Scaling Studies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 02, 2017.

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company has market cap of $31.35 million. The firm intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures.