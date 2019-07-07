Addenda Capital Upped Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $987,480; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 8,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 121,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 143,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.16 million, down from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 1.49M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset reported 128,885 shares. The Michigan-based Exchange Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 305,445 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Founders Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,336 shares. 131,340 were accumulated by Clark Estates. Kwmg Lc invested in 0.02% or 833 shares. 57,036 are owned by Segment Wealth Management Lc. Locust Wood Advisers Limited stated it has 5.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold reported 104,582 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability holds 1,935 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Payden & Rygel reported 346,100 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 29,490 shares. Private Management Gp has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 42,415 shares to 293,421 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 8,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,630 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 12,041 shares to 6.85M shares, valued at $196.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss (NYSE:CW).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.