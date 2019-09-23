Addenda Capital Upped By $4.21 Million Its Enbridge (ENB) Position; Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zogenix has $68 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 41.81% above currents $41.43 stock price. Zogenix had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, April 9. See Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $48 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $72 New Target: $68 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $72 New Target: $61 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $71 New Target: $58 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older.

More notable recent Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zogenix Completes Acquisition of Modis Therapeutics, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zogenix Will Acquire Modis Therapeutics In $250M Deal – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Drugmaker Zogenix Dropped 11.4% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Orion Group Holdings, Zogenix, and Apyx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zogenix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 576,892 shares traded. Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has declined 14.67% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZGNX News: 27/03/2018 – Zogenix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Zogenix Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 31; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 29/03/2018 – Zogenix at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 09/05/2018 – ZOGENIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 87C, EST. LOSS/SHR 74C; 11/04/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Leerink Partners CNS Day Apr 18; 06/03/2018 – ZOGENIX INC – DUE TO WIND-DOWN OF SUMAVEL DOSEPRO MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS, CO RECORDED NO REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ZOGENIX 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0