Addenda Capital Trimmed Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $3.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreased Its Holding in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by $384,100

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 227,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.27 million, down from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 459,358 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 8,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 10,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 846,235 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Group has 5,000 shares. Hemenway Trust Company Limited Liability Corporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 28,190 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings has 622,816 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). National Bank Of The West stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.6% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or has invested 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 311,153 were reported by Fiera Capital. Leuthold Limited Liability Company holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 34,685 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.48% or 76,591 shares. Choate reported 0.15% stake. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust owns 55,295 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Hendley & Inc holds 34,335 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 2.92% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tci Wealth Inc holds 11,997 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares to 4,145 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,009 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 180,388 shares to 612,585 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).