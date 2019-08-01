Addenda Capital Trimmed Its Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Shares Rose; Park Avenue Securities Raised Holding in Facebook Cl A (FB) by $384,552 as Stock Price Rose

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 293,421 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, down from 335,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 535,327 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 12,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $193.04. About 13.67M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 07/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ after it may have ‘improperly’ had access to user data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 20/03/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Breaking via @business. *CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SUSPENDS CEO ALEXANDER NIX. Board of Cambridge Analytica suspended; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg tells EU ‘sorry’ for data leak; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 19/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica. Via @KurtWagner8:; 18/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 said it was a “big misperception” that Facebook was sharing user data

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $58.22 million for 72.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

