Addenda Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $3.14 Million as Share Price Rose; As Abiomed Com (ABMD) Market Value Declined, Oak Ridge Investments Increased by $898,035 Its Holding

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,421 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01 million, down from 335,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 279,986 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (ABMD) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,781 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 27,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $272.66. About 281,843 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,444 shares to 24,716 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.27M for 74.44 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc Com (NYSE:EPAM) by 59,840 shares to 265,703 shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 5,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,372 shares, and cut its stake in Oakridge Global Resource.