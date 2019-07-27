Addenda Capital Trimmed By $1.07 Million Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position; Lincluden Management LTD Boosted Its Ing Groep N V (ING) Holding

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 1.60M shares with $44.33 million value, down from 1.64M last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $29.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 2.61M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Ing Groep N V (ING) stake by 39.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 122,645 shares as Ing Groep N V (ING)'s stock declined 8.20%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 430,718 shares with $5.23M value, up from 308,073 last quarter. Ing Groep N V now has $45.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.85M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500.

Addenda Capital Inc increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,444 shares to 24,716 valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 213,550 shares and now owns 301,360 shares. Ishares Tr (IWM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Natural Res had 10 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $778.57 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Bce Inc stake by 311,630 shares to 1.65 million valued at $73.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 979,797 shares and now owns 1.86M shares. Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) was reduced too.