Addenda Capital Stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) Decreased by $1.03 Million; As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Share Value Declined, Holder Group One Trading LP Has Increased Its Position

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 22,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 231,269 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 33.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 54,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 218,654 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 163,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 981,422 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp (Call) by 52,900 shares to 155,700 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 66,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,700 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (Call).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 14.42 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,977 shares to 69,098 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

