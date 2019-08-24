Addenda Capital Raised By $684,855 Its Discovery (DISCA) Position; Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Stake By $4.02 Million

Morgan Stanley decreased Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) stake by 39.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 148,957 shares as Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR)’s stock declined 1.61%. The Morgan Stanley holds 227,326 shares with $6.20M value, down from 376,283 last quarter. Acadia Rlty Tr now has $2.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 303,205 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M

Addenda Capital Inc increased Discovery Inc (DISCA) stake by 21.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 25,365 shares as Discovery Inc (DISCA)’s stock declined 1.88%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 142,988 shares with $3.86M value, up from 117,623 last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $13.80B valuation. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 2.71M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Morgan Stanley increased Vanguard World Fds (VOX) stake by 184,169 shares to 914,069 valued at $76.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Liberty All (ASG) stake by 1.29M shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was raised too.

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.87 million for 20.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 111,543 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 5.54 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 463,222 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tompkins Financial reported 939 shares stake. Washington Trust Natl Bank invested in 114 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 120,166 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 4,458 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 55,602 shares. Prudential Finance owns 132,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 13,735 shares to 27,458 valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 33,610 shares and now owns 141,800 shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was reduced too.