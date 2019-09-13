Addenda Capital Raised Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lifted Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stake

Addenda Capital Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 103.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 7,537 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 14,789 shares with $3.73M value, up from 7,252 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $70.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $262.15. About 1.06M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc acquired 99,805 shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock 0.00%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 7.87M shares with $37.47 million value, up from 7.77 million last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $694.60M valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7. About 200,528 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC) stake by 602,163 shares to 759,258 valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Franklin Ltd Duration Inc T (FTF) stake by 205,399 shares and now owns 926,675 shares. Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Lc owns 771,926 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 1.97 million shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability owns 345,064 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 600 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 52,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr accumulated 0% or 11,075 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cap Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 63,773 shares. Stifel Fin Corp reported 452,595 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 1.18 million shares. Shaker Svcs Limited Com holds 0.29% or 118,850 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Llc has invested 0.15% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2,074 shares stake. Gam Ag invested in 0.48% or 48,870 shares. 146,874 are held by Guyasuta Investment Advisors. Court Place Advisors Llc accumulated 1,428 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Prtn has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Fincl Ser holds 4,493 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 1,204 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 126,327 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 2,283 shares. B & T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 10,974 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,481 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 2.31M shares. Sigma Planning reported 7,427 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Addenda Capital Inc decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 25,156 shares to 803,631 valued at $30.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 18,349 shares and now owns 103,191 shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 4.98% above currents $262.15 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

