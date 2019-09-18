Addenda Capital Raised Bce (BCE) Position By $11.88 Million; Shorts at Kura Oncology (KURA) Raised By 2.47%

Addenda Capital Inc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 34.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 258,208 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 999,861 shares with $46.20 million value, up from 741,653 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $43.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 564,307 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) had an increase of 2.47% in short interest. KURA’s SI was 2.16M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.47% from 2.11M shares previously. With 292,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s short sellers to cover KURA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 149,667 shares traded. Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has declined 2.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KURA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kura Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KURA); 09/04/2018 – Kura Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 22/05/2018 – ONCODNA SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – KURA ONCOLOGY INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $138.2 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/04/2018 – NIGERIAN ARMY: 149 HOSTAGES RESCUED IN YERIMERI KURA VILLAGE; 08/05/2018 – Kura Oncology at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – OncoDNA announces screening collaboration with Kura Oncology; 12/03/2018 Kura Oncology 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 10/04/2018 – Kura Oncology at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – KURA ONCOLOGY – TIPIFARNIB HAS BEEN GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED WITH ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED CONSISTENT WITH ITS KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE IN PHASE 2 TRIAL

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. The company has market cap of $745.14 million. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

