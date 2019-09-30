Addenda Capital Raised Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding By $11.66 Million; LIBERO COPPER CORPORATION COMMON SHARES (LBCMF) SI Increased By 13.64%

Addenda Capital Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 75.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Addenda Capital Inc acquired 228,690 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock rose 27.55%. The Addenda Capital Inc holds 530,050 shares with $27.23 million value, up from 301,360 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $12.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 1.52M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Despite the Big Move in Gold Prices, RBC Still Sees Upside to Top Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agnico Eagle Mines has $6400 highest and $59 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 13.93% above currents $53.98 stock price. Agnico Eagle Mines had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Sunday, June 23 report. Citigroup maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating.

