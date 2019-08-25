Addenda Capital Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Increased by $841,659; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Church & Dwight (CHD) Stake by $1.46 Million

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 57,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66M, up from 54,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 20,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 24,332 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 44,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 899,458 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 259,640 shares to 807,710 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 14,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,568 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Steinberg Asset Ltd Com has 1.52% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,168 shares. Polar Cap Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 187,991 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Long Road Counsel Ltd Co has 11,235 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.99% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 10,500 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 4,370 shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp holds 2.92 million shares. Lathrop Mngmt invested 5.45% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Friess Assoc Ltd Company has 1.7% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 84,784 shares. The California-based Lourd Cap has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Schmidt P J Mgmt Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 13 shares. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 381,877 are held by Strs Ohio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 11,354 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 49,696 shares in its portfolio. Bp Plc stated it has 26,000 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 2.46% or 780,012 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3.70 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% or 33,076 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Com has 100,207 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation invested in 95,922 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Waratah Advisors Ltd holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 109,612 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 8,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Com reported 33,039 shares. Bath Savings Company accumulated 220,834 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 2,561 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 13,419 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 24,901 shares to 64,330 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

