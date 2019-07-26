Addenda Capital Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) Lowered by $3.14 Million; As Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Price Rose, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Holding by $525,000

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 42,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,421 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.01M, down from 335,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $89.28. About 360,634 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 216,053 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ADMA shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 21.87 million shares or 8.79% less from 23.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 43,700 shares. 18,965 were reported by Art Lc. Burns J W & Co New York holds 0.01% or 14,500 shares. 6,162 were reported by State Bank Of America Corp De. Invesco Limited reported 54,729 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 21,344 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 46,663 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has 575,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn, a California-based fund reported 44,891 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 22,799 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 60,631 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp reported 18,036 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC had bought 4.00 million shares worth $16.00M on Tuesday, May 21. $100,000 worth of stock was bought by Guiheen Lawrence P. on Friday, May 17. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold 5.81 million shares worth $21.80M. 30,000 shares were bought by Grossman Adam S, worth $120,000. $20,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares were bought by LENZ BRIAN. Shares for $18,000 were bought by Mond James.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 297,624 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $62.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 997,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).