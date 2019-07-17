Addenda Capital Maintains Position in Discovery (DISCA); As Zoetis Cl A (ZTS) Valuation Rose, Holder Boston Advisors Decreased Its Position

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 30,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,353 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92 million, down from 159,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 25,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 117,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 1.74M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harmonic Inc Com (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 125,660 shares to 371,104 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 34.67 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Interstate Comml Bank reported 1,702 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 224 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 57,572 shares stake. Norinchukin Retail Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 251,560 shares. Cutter & Brokerage owns 372,925 shares. Ifrah Inc, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,700 shares. 13,747 are held by S&Co. The Massachusetts-based Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 37.49M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.24% or 1.81M shares. Boston Advsr Ltd has invested 0.66% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 10,652 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 12,288 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

