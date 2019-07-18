Addenda Capital Maintains Holding in Bce (BCE); The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Increased by $668,224 Its Stake

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 109.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 387,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,653 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.37M, up from 354,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 213,484 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 3.27 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 33,610 shares to 141,800 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 259,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,710 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 52,428 shares stake. Pacific Mgmt Company reported 0.14% stake. Turtle Creek Asset reported 36,988 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 278,467 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gideon Capital Advsr holds 44,908 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 20,320 shares. Tcw Grp reported 21,792 shares. Ajo LP owns 729,367 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment holds 0.25% or 900,877 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 46,346 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 998,771 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 21,897 shares. Guyasuta, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,982 shares.

