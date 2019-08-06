Addenda Capital Lowered Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $609,444 as Valuation Declined; As Cdw (CDW) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $913,920

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 13,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 4.23M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 9,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 207,258 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, down from 216,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 214,749 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Outgoing Schlumberger CEO to stay on payroll, continue earning millions – Houston Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 400,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.49% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.06% or 6.79M shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 56,823 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bollard Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 0.03% or 16,981 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated reported 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Azimuth Llc holds 0.43% or 145,522 shares. 10,746 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ltd. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors reported 931,914 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 197,727 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,977 shares to 69,098 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,637 shares to 4,951 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 6,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. The insider ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M worth of stock or 20,013 shares. Shares for $1.38 million were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, February 8.