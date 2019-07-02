Addenda Capital Lowered Its Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $322,568; As Ametek (AME) Stock Rose, North Star Asset Management Boosted Stake by $444,850

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ametek (AME) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,473 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.82 million, up from 149,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ametek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 1.27 million shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 2,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, down from 44,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 1.80 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 164,396 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 4,271 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 18,200 shares. Haverford Tru Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Bb&T Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,853 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,100 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank & has 3,150 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 167,189 shares stake. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Pennsylvania Tru reported 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Meritage Port Mngmt reported 0.77% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 14,013 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 206 shares in its portfolio.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon(Cl End) (TDF).

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,832 shares to 68,208 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.59 million activity. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J on Tuesday, January 22. Reilly Robert Q had sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 7,319 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 19 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.88M shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Town Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers reported 0.34% stake. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.08% or 236,115 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Acadian Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,830 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 1.56% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 75,700 shares. Department Mb Bancorporation N A reported 2,010 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 93,067 shares stake. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.18% stake.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.38 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

