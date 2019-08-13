Addenda Capital Lifted Position in Amphenol New (APH); Schwab Charles Investment Management Upped First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Stake by $1.06 Million

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 55,278 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 52,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 1.46 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 52,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 731,598 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 678,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 220,515 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,275 activity.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 52,257 shares to 493,029 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 57,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,782 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi owns 150,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.14% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Prudential Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 164,828 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc has 309,214 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 92,259 shares. New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.19% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Envestnet Asset invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Security Natl holds 820 shares. Moreover, Savant Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.47% in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 105,300 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Midwest Names Kathleen Carroll as Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest Receives Federal Reserve Approval for Acquisition of Northern States Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Midwest Bancorp Completes Acquisition of Bridgeview Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fifth Third (FITB) Announces 9% Dividend Hike: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 477,810 shares. Enterprise holds 0% or 80 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,955 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Comm holds 3,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation holds 0.03% or 25,650 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 36,900 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Daiwa Gp holds 11,987 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 344,350 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,687 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Com reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Kbc Gp Nv holds 31,981 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 47,990 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Llc holds 0.1% or 46,291 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 2,316 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 227,795 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $49.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,346 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Picks 30 Stocks for 2021 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol (APH) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.